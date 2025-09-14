Govt Application Window for PLI Scheme on White Goods

Last Updated on September 14, 2025 7:33 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has reopened the application window for the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for White Goods, including ACs and LED Lights, for a period of thirty days, starting tomorrow. The Ministry said that the application window for the scheme shall remain open for the period from the 15th of this month to the 14th of next month. It said that no application will be accepted after the closure of the application window.