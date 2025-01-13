The Indian Awaaz

India summons top Bangladesh diplomat on border fencing issue

Jan 13, 2025

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Bangladesh Acting High Commissioner to India, Md. Nural Islam was today summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi. During the meeting, it was conveyed that with regard to security measures at the border, including fencing, India observed all protocols and agreements between the two governments.

The Ministry said, India conveyed its expectation that all earlier understandings will be implemented by Bangladesh and that there will a cooperative approach to combating cross-border crimes. India has also reiterated its commitment to ensuring a crime-free border by effectively addressing the challenges of cross-border criminal activities, smuggling, movement of criminals and trafficking. It said barbed wire fencing, border lighting, installation of technical devices and cattle fences are measures for securing the border.

“It was conveyed that with regard to security measures at the border, including on fencing, India observed all protocols and agreements between the two governments and between the Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh,” the MEA said in the readout.

It said India reiterated its commitment to ensuring a crime-free border by effectively addressing the challenges of cross-border criminal activities, smuggling, movement of criminals and trafficking.

“Barbed wire fencing, border lighting, installation of technical devices and cattle fences are measures for securing the border,” it said.

“India conveyed its expectation that all earlier understandings will be implemented by Bangladesh and that there will be a cooperative approach to combating cross-border crimes,” the MEA added.

