FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jul 2022 06:05:48      انڈین آواز

India set to achieve a major milestone to administer 200 crore doses of Covid vaccine

Leave a comment
Published On: By

HEALTH DESK

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 199 crore 96 lakh mark. Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya has said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is all set to achieve a major milestone of administering 200 crore doses of Covid vaccine.

In a tweet, Dr Mandaviya said, the countdown has started to achieve the two hundred crore vaccination mark.

The journey of administering Made in India – Covaxin and Covishield vaccines to the citizens of India began on 16th January last year.

Union Health Ministry said, more than 23 lakh 60 thousand vaccine doses were administered yesterday. More than six crore 41 lakh vaccine doses have been administered to the children in the age group of 12 to 14 years so far.

Over five crore 62 lakh precaution doses have been administered to the identified categories of beneficiaries including Health Care Workers, Front Line Workers and people above 18 years of age.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar strikes gold at ISSF Shooting World Cup in Changwon

Junior world champion Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar has won gold medal in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) e ...

Jehan Daruvala set for second F1 outing with McLaren

By Harpal Singh Bedi Ace racer Jehan Daruvala will take part in a second two-day Formula One test with form ...

India announces 322- member strong squad for Birmingham Commonwealth Games 

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi A 322 -member strong Indian contingent (215 athletes and 107 officials and s ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart