India set to achieve a major milestone to administer 200 crore doses of Covid vaccine

HEALTH DESK

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 199 crore 96 lakh mark. Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya has said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is all set to achieve a major milestone of administering 200 crore doses of Covid vaccine.

In a tweet, Dr Mandaviya said, the countdown has started to achieve the two hundred crore vaccination mark.

The journey of administering Made in India – Covaxin and Covishield vaccines to the citizens of India began on 16th January last year.

Union Health Ministry said, more than 23 lakh 60 thousand vaccine doses were administered yesterday. More than six crore 41 lakh vaccine doses have been administered to the children in the age group of 12 to 14 years so far.

Over five crore 62 lakh precaution doses have been administered to the identified categories of beneficiaries including Health Care Workers, Front Line Workers and people above 18 years of age.