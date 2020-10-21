India returns Chinese soldier who strayed across LAC

WEB DESK

India has sent back the missing Chinese soldier today who strayed across the LAC and was apprehended in Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh by the Indian troops on 18th of October.

Chinese Defence Ministry in a statement said, according to the relevant agreement between China and India, the People’s Liberation Army soldier, who went missing while helping local herdsmen find the lost yak near the China-India border on Sunday, has been returned to the Chinese border troops by the Indian Army early this morning.

Chinese Army had notified the Indian Army about the missing soldier. Indian Army in a statement said, as per established protocols, he will be returned back to Chinese officials at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point after completion of formalities.