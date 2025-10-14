India Resumes International Postal Services to US

Last Updated on October 14, 2025 9:34 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

India will resume international postal services to the United States from Wednesday Oct 15. In a release, the Ministry of Communications said that India Post has now established a compliant mechanism for Delivery Duty Paid processing after extensive system development and coordination with the US Customs and Border Protection.

The Ministry highlighted the new set-up ensures full regulatory compliance, faster customs clearance, and seamless delivery to addressees in the US without any additional duty or delay.

Postal services to the US were earlier suspended, following an Executive Order issued by the US Administration. The suspension was necessitated by new regulatory requirements introduced by the US Customs for the collection and remittance of import duties.