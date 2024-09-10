India Reports Progress in Kharif Crop Sowing as Total Coverage Area Surpasses 1,092 Lakh Hectares

AMN

The country has reported significant progress in Kharif crop sowing this year, with the total coverage area surpassing 1,092 lakh hectares so far. During the same period last year, approximately 1,069 lakh hectares were sown under Kharif. The Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare released the progress report on area coverage under Kharif crops as of today.

The area sown with paddy has reached over 409.50 lakh hectares, up from around 393.57 lakh hectares during the corresponding period last year. Pulses cultivation has increased from more than 126 lakh hectares to over 117 lakh hectares. Coarse cereals were sown across 189 lakh hectares, while oilseeds were sown across 193 lakh hectares. The area sown with sugarcane reached over 57 lakh hectares.