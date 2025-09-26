The Indian Awaaz

India Rejects NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte’s Claim on Modi-Putin Call as Baseless

Sep 26, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

India termed the statement by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte regarding a purported phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin as factually incorrect and entirely baseless. Responding to a query on the NATO Secretary-General’s statement during a media briefing in New Delhi, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said no such conversation has taken place. He added that India expects the leadership of an important institution like NATO to exercise greater responsibility and accuracy in its public statements.

On the issue of deportations from the United States, Mr Jaiswal said that a total of 2 thousand 417 Indian nationals were repatriated between 20th January and 25th September this year. He further informed that around 27 Indian nationals are currently serving in the Russian army. Mr Jaiswal strongly urged all Indian nationals to stay away from offers to serve in the Russian army, warning that such offers are fraught with danger and pose a serious risk to life.

