The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthening UN Peacebuilding Commission at Ministerial Meeting

Sep 26, 2025

Last Updated on September 26, 2025 8:40 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

India has reaffirmed its firm commitment to strengthening the effectiveness and impact of the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission (PBC), emphasising its readiness to engage constructively with international partners to advance global peace and development efforts. Speaking at the UNPBC Ministerial meeting in New York today, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sibi George stated that India’s approach to peacekeeping and peacebuilding is guided by the civilizational ethos of the world is one family. He further asserted that in the realm of peacebuilding, India has been a steadfast partner through demand-driven development partnerships across the Global South. He stated that India’s developmental assistance projects, cumulatively valued at over 40 billion US dollars, comprise grants, concessional loans, capacity building, helping countries rebuild institutions, and develop resilience.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India Rejects NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte’s Claim on Modi-Putin Call as Baseless

Sep 26, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Union Minister Piyush Goyal Leads Delegation to US, Holds Talks on Bilateral Trade and Investment

Sep 26, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US President Donald Trump Meets Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Washington

Sep 26, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Award Scholarships to Over Four Lakh Students

26 September 2025 8:59 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Award Scholarships to Over Four Lakh Students

26 September 2025 8:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Assam: Counting of Bodoland Territorial Council Votes Underway Amid Tight Security

26 September 2025 8:53 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Over 15 College Students Injured in Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway Accident

26 September 2025 8:49 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments