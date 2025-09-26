India Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthening UN Peacebuilding Commission at Ministerial Meeting

Last Updated on September 26, 2025 8:40 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

India has reaffirmed its firm commitment to strengthening the effectiveness and impact of the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission (PBC), emphasising its readiness to engage constructively with international partners to advance global peace and development efforts. Speaking at the UNPBC Ministerial meeting in New York today, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sibi George stated that India’s approach to peacekeeping and peacebuilding is guided by the civilizational ethos of the world is one family. He further asserted that in the realm of peacebuilding, India has been a steadfast partner through demand-driven development partnerships across the Global South. He stated that India’s developmental assistance projects, cumulatively valued at over 40 billion US dollars, comprise grants, concessional loans, capacity building, helping countries rebuild institutions, and develop resilience.