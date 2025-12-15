The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India Rejects Bangladesh Interim Government Claims

Dec 15, 2025
India Rejects Bangladesh Interim Government Claims

AMN

India has categorically rejected assertions made by the interim government of Bangladesh, saying New Delhi has consistently supported free, fair and inclusive elections in the neighbouring country and has never allowed its territory to be used for activities hostile to the interests of the Bangladeshi people. The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement Sunday, said that India expects that the interim Government of Bangladesh will take all necessary measures to ensure internal law and order for the purpose of holding peaceful elections.

Related Post

AMN TOP AWAAZ

Bihar minister Nitin Nabin appointed BJP’s National Working President

Dec 15, 2025
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

Technology Must Not Replace Human Judgment: CJI Surya Kant

Dec 14, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US issues Level-2 travel alert for Bangladesh over chikungunya surge

Dec 14, 2025

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India Rejects Bangladesh Interim Government Claims

15 December 2025 12:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

भाजपा ने बिहार सरकार के मंत्री नितिन नवीन को बनाया राष्ट्रीय कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष

15 December 2025 12:12 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN TOP AWAAZ

Bihar minister Nitin Nabin appointed BJP’s National Working President

15 December 2025 12:01 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

Technology Must Not Replace Human Judgment: CJI Surya Kant

14 December 2025 11:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments