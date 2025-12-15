Bihar minister Nitin Nabin appointed BJP’s National Working President

Staff Reporter

In surprising political development the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday appointed Bihar minister Nitin Nabin as its National Working President, with the decision taking effect immediately. Nabin, who currently holds the Road Construction portfolio in the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, was named to the post through an order issued by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh following approval by the party’s Parliamentary Board.

The appointment caught almost everyone by surprise. True to their reputation for last-minute political curveballs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah once again sprang a name that had not figured in media speculation or internal party discussions. Nabin’s elevation came even as months of reporting and intense chatter had centred on an entirely different set of leaders being in contention for the BJP’s top organisational post.

Earlier it was speculated that senior Union ministers such as Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhupender Yadav were among the frontrunners, alongside former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. RSS-linked leader Sanjay Joshi had also been mentioned as a possible dark horse. Separately,

Prime Minister and Senior BJP leader Narendra Modi has congratulated Nitin Nabin for becoming the National Working President of the BJP. In a social media post, Mr Modi said that Nitin Nabin has distinguished himself as a hardworking worker of the party.

He added that Mr Nabin is a young and industrious leader with rich organisational experience and has an impressive record as MLA as well as Minister in Bihar for multiple terms.

Mr Modi noted that he has diligently worked to fulfil people’s aspirations and is known for his humble nature and grounded style of working. He expressed confidence that Mr Nabin’s energy and dedication will strengthen the party in the times to come.