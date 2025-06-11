India Raises Concern with US Over Detention of Indian National at Newark Airport

AMN

The Ministry of External Affairs has formally raised the matter with the US Embassy in New Delhi regarding a social media post claiming that an Indian national was detained at Newark Airport in New Jersey.

Sources said that the Indian Embassy in Washington DC and the Indian Consulate in New York have also been in touch with the US authorities to ascertain the details. Sources added that the Ministry has not yet received any details about the incident or the circumstances under which the Indian national was restrained. The Ministry continues to follow up on the matter.