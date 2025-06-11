Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

India Raises Concern with US Over Detention of Indian National at Newark Airport

Jun 11, 2025
MEA Raises Concern with US Over Reported Detention of Indian National at Newark Airport

AMN

The Ministry of External Affairs has formally raised the matter with the US Embassy in New Delhi regarding a social media post claiming that an Indian national was detained at Newark Airport in New Jersey.

Sources said that the Indian Embassy in Washington DC and the Indian Consulate in New York have also been in touch with the US authorities to ascertain the details. Sources added that the Ministry has not yet received any details about the incident or the circumstances under which the Indian national was restrained. The Ministry continues to follow up on the matter.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

India, UAE Reaffirm Anti-Terror Commitment in High-Level Meeting

Jun 11, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi meets all-party global outreach delegations

Jun 10, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

DIBD and CRIS sign MoU to collaborate on AI solutions across key railway platforms

Jun 10, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: Security forces bust terrorist hideout in Rajouri

11 June 2025 12:48 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Govt Approves Ordinance to Curb Arbitrary Fee Hikes in Private Schools

11 June 2025 12:47 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD Issues Heatwave Alert as Temperatures Cross 45°C in Parts of Uttar Pradesh

11 June 2025 12:45 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

Centre’s Support Eased Delhi’s Healthcare and Transport Burden: CM Rekha Gupta

11 June 2025 12:44 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!