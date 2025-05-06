India-Pak military conflict could ‘spin out of control’, warns UN chief Guterres

AMN / WEB DESK

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has advised India and Pakistan to avoid a military confrontation, warning that it could “spin out of control”. He made these remarks while condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, which targeted civilians and resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists. Guterres emphasised that targeting civilians is “unacceptable” and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible and lawful means.

Speaking at the UN headquarters in New York, Guterres noted that tensions between India and Pakistan are at their highest in years. He stressed the need for maximum restraint and diplomacy, saying, “Now is the time for maximum restraint and stepping back from the brink.”

Text of SG statement

Tensions between India and Pakistan are at their highest in years.

I deeply respect and am profoundly grateful to the Government and people of both countries — and their significant contributions to the work of the United Nations, not least UN peacekeeping.

And so it pains me to see relations reaching a boiling point.

I understand the raw feelings following the awful terror attack in Pahalgam on 22 April.

I once again strongly condemn that attack and extend my condolences to the families of the victims.

Targeting civilians is unacceptable – and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible and lawful means.

It is also essential – especially at this critical hour — to avoid a military confrontation that could easily spin out of control.

Now is the time for maximum restraint and stepping back from the brink.

That has been my message in my ongoing outreach with both countries.

Make no mistake: A military solution is no solution.

And I offer my good offices to both governments in the service of peace.

The United Nations stands ready to support any initiative that promotes de-escalation, diplomacy, and a renewed commitment to peace.