India moving towards massive investments in infrastructure: Piyush Goyal

BIZ DESK

Union Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal today said that India is moving towards massive investments in infrastructure to meet the aspirations of its growing population.



While addressing the 4th edition of ‘ISA Steel Conclave 2023’ held in New Delhi today, the Minister acknowledged that the steel sector is vital to achieving this goal, with an aspiration to produce 300 million tonnes of steel annually by 2030. During the address, he emphasized the importance of fair treatment for Indian producers and exporters and reaffirmed India’s commitment to opposing unfair taxes or levies that may harm the steel industry. The Minister further highlighted efforts to secure better Free Trade Agreement access for the steel industry in developed countries.