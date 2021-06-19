India mourns demise of Milkha Singh

Tributes pour in for different quarters after demise of Indian sprint legend Flying Sikh Milkha Singh

Indian sprint legend flying Sikh Milkha Singh passed away last night after a month-long battle with COVID-19. He was 91. The Padma Shri awardee is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters. His wife Nirmal Kaur lost her life recently to the Corona virus infection.

The funeral of Indian sprint legend Milkha Singh, will be held this evening. Meanwhile Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana have coveyed condolences on the death of the sprint legend.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh in a tweet said, he is upset and saddened to hear of Milkha Singh Ji’s demise. He said, it marks the end of era.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal said India has lost a great athlete. In a tweet he said, Milkha ji has left us but he will always live in the hearts of the Indians.

Honorary Captain Milkha Singh was an Indian track and field sprinter who was introduced to the sport while serving in the Indian Army. He was the only athlete to win gold in 400 meters race at the Asian Games as well the Commonwealth Games. He also won gold medals in the 1958 and 1962 Asian Games.

The Flying Sikh represented India in the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne, the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome and the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. He was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his sporting achievements.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have expressed grief over the demise of sporting icon Milkha Singh. They also expressed their deepest condolences to his family and countless followers.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar has expressed sadness over the demise of legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh. In a tweet, Mr Javadekar said, he will always remain an inspiration for all.

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju has expressed grief over the death of Milkha Singh. In a tweet, Mr Rijiju said that India has lost it’s star. He said, Milkha Singh Ji has left us but he will continue to inspire every Indian to shine for India. Mr Rijiju expressed his deepest condolences to his family.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed grief over the passing away of legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh, popularly known as the Flying Sikh due to post-COVID complications.

The Governor said, Milkha Singh was the first Indian athlete to win an individual athletics gold medal at the Commonwealth Games and represented the country in the Summer Olympic Games held in Melbourne, Rome and Tokyo.

He said, Milkha Singh held the unbeaten Indian national record of fourth place time of 45.73 seconds in the final of 1960 Rome Olympics for 40 years and was honoured with Padma Shri award in 1959. Governor Harichandan offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.