India–Mauritius partnership rooted in cultural bonds: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Sep 11, 2025
Staff Reporter

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri today said India and Mauritius are working together to address challenges related to maritime security, piracy, and drug trafficking as two neighbours in a very important maritime neighbourhood.

Briefing the media this afternoon, Mr Misri said Mauritius is an integral part of India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision MAHASAGAR. He added that the India-Mauritius bilateral relationship is a unique relationship rooted in cultural, civilisational and ethnic bonds.

He said it is underpinned by close people-to-people relations and growing trade, economic, financial and investment ties and a substantive developmental partnership between the two countries. The Foreign Secretary said India has been a First Responder and Net Security provider in the Indian Ocean Region, and Mauritius is no exception to that. He further stated that this is a partnership that has evolved in diverse areas, including development cooperation, maritime security, and healthcare development.

