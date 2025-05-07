India marching towards becoming vibrant trade & commerce hub: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the country is marching towards becoming a vibrant trade and commerce hub. Lauding the Free Trade Agreement between India and the United Kingdom, the Prime Minister said, this agreement will boost economic activities and will create opportunities for Indian business and MSMEs. He was speaking during a TV channel conclave in New Delhi today.

The Prime Minister said, India has signed trade agreements with UAE, Australia, and Mauritius. He said, India is actively engaged with the world.

The Prime Minister said that prior to 2014, the banking sector was on the brink of collapse but today, India’s banking system stands among the strongest in the world. He said, banks are achieving record profits, and depositors are reaping the benefits of services. He said, this remarkable transformation is the result of key reforms implemented by his government, including the strategic merger of smaller banks to strengthen the sector. He said, the government has chosen a path of human-centric globalization, where growth is not dictated solely by markets but is measured by the ability of individuals to lead lives of dignity and achieve their dreams. Mr Modi said that this represents a significant benchmark for development. He said, instead of pursuing a GDP-focused approach, the government is shifting towards a GEP-centric model of progress-Gross Empowerment of People. He added that this approach prioritizes the empowerment and well-being of everyone.The Prime Minister said that in the past decade, 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty.

Talking about the India’s first World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) which was held in Mumbai this month, Mr Modi said that a large number of people from across the world belonging to media,entertainemnt and creative industries participated in the event. He said, it was appriaised that in the last three years , the Youtube alone has made 21 thousand crore rupees to the Indian content creators.

