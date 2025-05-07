Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India and UK agree to mutually beneficial FTA & Double Contribution Convention

May 7, 2025
India and UK agree to mutually beneficial FTA & Double Contribution Convention

   In a historic milestone, India and the UK have successfully concluded an ambitious and mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement, along with a Double Contribution Convention. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer had a telephone conversation today in which the two leaders welcomed the successful conclusion of an ambitious and mutually beneficial India-UK Free Trade Agreement. Prime Minister Modi said, These landmark agreements will further deepen India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and catalyse trade, investment, growth, job creation, and innovation. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that strengthening alliances and reducing trade barriers with economies around the world is part of their plan for change to deliver a stronger and more secure economy. During the conversation, both Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Starmer agreed that expanding economic and commercial ties between the two countries remains a cornerstone of the increasingly robust and multifaceted partnership. Both the leaders also agreed that the landmark agreements between the two big and open market economies of the world will open new opportunities for businesses, strengthen economic linkages, and deepen people-to-people ties. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also lauded these agreements, saying that these will set a new benchmark for equitable and ambitious trade betweenthe  two large economies.

The free trade agreement will unlock new potential for the two nations to jointly develop products and services for global markets. It will enable comprehensive market access for goods across all sectors. India will significantly gain from tariff elimination on about 99 percent of the tariff lines covering almost hundred percent of the trade value. The FTA will boost manufacturing and export opportunities in sectors like textiles,leather, footwear, toys, gems, jewellery and engineering goods among others.This will improve Indian goods competitiveness in the UK and in other countries. It will have significant positive gains for employment in India.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India marching towards becoming vibrant trade & commerce hub: PM Modi

May 7, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India, Italy explore ways to strengthen economic ties at ADB meet

May 6, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

The halal economy is pegged at $ 12 trillion by 2030 – CEO Halal India

May 5, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India marching towards becoming vibrant trade & commerce hub: PM Modi

7 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India and UK agree to mutually beneficial FTA & Double Contribution Convention

7 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Civil Defence Mock Drill to be conducted across 244 districts of the country today

7 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Qatar expresses full support to India in its fight against terrorism

7 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!