India, Japan Chart Long Roadmap for Stronger Strategic and Economic Partnership

Tokyo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba held the 15th India–Japan Annual Summit in Tokyo, unveiling a comprehensive vision for the next decade of bilateral cooperation. The leaders announced that Japan will invest 10 trillion yen in India over the next 10 years, with special focus on connecting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups from both nations.

Investment, Innovation, and People-to-People Ties

PM Modi said the roadmap centers on investment, innovation, technology, economic security, and human resource exchange. An action plan will be framed to facilitate the movement of 500,000 people between India and Japan over five years, including 50,000 skilled Indian professionals contributing directly to Japan’s economy. Importantly, the cooperation will extend beyond New Delhi and Tokyo, fostering institutional partnerships between Indian states and Japanese prefectures to expand trade, tourism, education, and cultural exchanges.

Indo-Pacific and Defence Cooperation

Reaffirming their shared vision for a free, open, peaceful, and rules-based Indo-Pacific, both leaders voiced concern over terrorism and maritime security. They agreed to deepen defence industry collaboration and innovation, while strengthening maritime and security cooperation. Modi highlighted the establishment of a joint credit mechanism for energy, reflecting the strength of the two countries’ green partnership alongside their economic ties.

Technology, Infrastructure, and Space

Calling Japanese technology and Indian talent a “winning combination,” PM Modi underscored progress in high-speed rail projects and announced future cooperation in next-generation mobility, aviation, ports, and shipbuilding. He also welcomed the agreement between ISRO and JAXA on Chandrayaan-5 and LUPEX missions, noting that India–Japan collaboration would extend “beyond Earth, symbolizing humanity’s progress in space.”

Shared Values and Mutual Trust

PM Modi said the partnership is anchored in mutual trust and shared values, reflecting the common dream of peace and prosperity for their peoples and the wider world. Japanese PM Ishiba echoed the sentiment, praising India’s global transformation and highlighting Japan’s advanced technology. He stressed the need to harness each other’s strengths to address common challenges, calling for greater participation of Indian high-skilled talent in Japan’s economy.

Agreements Signed

The two Prime Ministers also exchanged a series of documents, including:

Joint Statement and Long-Term Vision Document on bilateral relations. Joint Declaration on India–Japan Security Cooperation. Memoranda of Cooperation (MoCs): on Digital Partnership 2.0, Clean Hydrogen and Ammonia, Mineral Resources, and the Joint Crediting Mechanism on carbon reduction. Implementation Agreement on LUPEX (Lunar Polar Exploration Mission).

The summit marks a turning point in India–Japan relations, setting the stage for a decade of economic growth, technological advancement, environmental responsibility, and strategic security cooperation in Asia and beyond.