FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Dec 2022 02:58:18      انڈین آواز

India is now largest producer and exporter of sugar: Agriculture Minister

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said India has become the largest producer and exporter of sugar. He said export of sugar has subsequently increased in recent years. He informed that the total export was 6.8 lakh metric tonnes in 2017-18 which reached 110 lakh metric tonnes in 2021-22. On the procurement of millets, Mr. Tomar said, seven states have made the procurement of 13 lakh tonnes.

The Minister said, more than one lakh 14 thousand crore rupees dues of sugarcane farmers have been cleared out of the total dues of more than one lakh 18 thousand crore rupees for the season 2021-22. He informed that

Briefing media here today, Mr. Tomar said that the farmers are getting more money directly in their accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer scheme. He said use of technology has eliminated the middlemen, brought transparency, and benefited the farmers. He said expenditure on Minimum Support Price has increased manifold in recent years which directly benefited the farmers.

Tomar highlighted the measures taken by the government to ensure food availability, create robust mechanisms for the procurement of foodgrains, and effective implementation of One Nation One Ration card initiative in the country. The Minister said, three lakh 81 thousand crore rupees have reached the accounts of farmers through DBT scheme.

He said 80 crore people have been provided free foodgrains which helped the poor to deal with the effects of the Covid pandemic. He said, three lakh 90 thousand crore rupees have been spent on Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana. On MSP’s expenditure, Mr. Tomar said, one lakh six thousand crore rupees have been spent in 2014-15 which subsequently increased to two lakh 75 thousand crore rupees in 2021-22.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

نئی تحقیق: دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین

دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین آسٹریلیا کے ایک دور افتا ...

نئی طرز کی دوا کے استعمال سے ناقابل علاج کینسر کو ختم کیا.. CANCER CURE

برطانیہ کے ایک اسپتال میں نئی طرز کی دوا کا پہلی بار استعمال ...

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے کہا بھارتی روپیہ ہر کرنسی کے مقابلے مضبوط رہا currency

AMN وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے زور دے کہا ہے کہ بھارتی روپی ...

MARQUEE

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart