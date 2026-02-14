India is heading towards being world’s third largest economy, Says PM at ET Summit

Last Updated on February 14, 2026 10:56 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that amid numerous disruptions, this decade has been one of unprecedented development for India, marked by strong delivery and by efforts that have strengthened the democracy.

Addressing the ET Now Global Business Summit in New Delhi, he said, global pandemics, tensions across the globe, wars, and supply chain breakdowns, the world has seen a lot in just a decade.

Mr Modi said, he is very proud that, despite many setbacks, this decade has been one of development, excellent delivery, and strengthening of India’s democracy.

The Prime Minister said, in this decade of the 21st century, India is riding the Reform Express. He said, when the last decade began, India was the 11th largest economy, but today, the country is rapidly moving forward and heading towards becoming the world’s third largest economy.

Mr Modi said, Government has made the Budget not only outlay-focused but also outcome-centric. He recalled reforms outside the budget such as next-generation GST, the creation of NITI Aayog in place of the Planning Commission, the abrogation of Article 370, the law against Triple Talaq, and the enactment of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

The Prime Minister pointed out that in just the past year, reforms were carried out in the ports and maritime sector, initiatives were taken for the shipbuilding industry, reforms were advanced under the Jan Vishwas Act, the SHANTI Act was introduced for energy security, labor law reforms were implemented, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was brought in, reforms were made in the Waqf Act, and a new Viksit Bharat G RAM G bill was enacted to generate rural employment.

The Prime Minister said, over the past decade, the Government has regarded technology and innovation as the core drivers of growth.

Mr Modi said, today India is entering into trade deals with the world because today’s India is confident and ready to compete globally.

He underscored that one reform which has created global impact is UPI, India’s digital payment system, which is not just an app but proof of convergence of policy, process, and delivery.

The Prime Minister further emphasized that Digital India, the digital payment system, and the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile trinity were not born out of compulsion but conviction, driven by the vision of including citizens who were earlier left out.

The Prime Minister remarked that the world must now be prepared to live with disruptions, noting that their nature will continue to evolve but systems will change rapidly.

He highlighted the disruptions already visible due to artificial intelligence and emphasized that AI will bring even more revolutionary changes in the future, for which India is ready.