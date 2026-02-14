BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi completes two years

Last Updated on February 14, 2026 10:44 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / DUBAI

The BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi marks its second anniversary today, two years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the landmark and opened it to the public.

The first traditional stone temple in West Asia, it has become a significant space for worship, cultural exchange and community gatherings since opening in 2024.

Built entirely of stone without steel in its superstructure, it was constructed using traditional Hindu architectural methods with hand-carved pink sandstone from Rajasthan and Italian marble.

Thousands of artisans worked on the project, carving intricate pillars, domes and façades following centuries-old temple-building practices. The construction required years of planning and coordination between Indian craftsmen and local authorities.

Pujya Brahmavihari Swami, head of BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi said as they celebrate the second anniversary of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, it is a matter of deep spiritual delight. He said in February 2024, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the temple, he said the UAE had added a golden chapter in the history of humanity.

The Mandir gives a single message to the world, one of harmony, spiritual harmony and human harmony. He added that millions have visited over the past two years. “People come and find peace.

As it enters its third year, the temple continues to draw devotees from across the UAE and beyond for daily prayers, festivals and religious ceremonies.

The landmark has become a spiritual home for the UAE’s Indian community while welcoming visitors of all backgrounds, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for interfaith dialogue and cultural tolerance.