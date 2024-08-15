India is becoming ‘Aatmanirbhar’ in defence & emerging as a global manufacturing hub: PM from Red Fort



“India was earlier a victim of terror attacks, today it is strong & bold; Armed Forces give a befitting reply to anyone who tries to harm us”

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the Nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort in Delhi on the occasion of 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2024 said that India is attaining ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence and is emerging as a global manufacturing hub due to the steps taken by the Government in the last few years.

The Prime Minister pointed out that there was a time when the majority of the defence budget was used to procure weapons/equipment from abroad, but his Government focused on indigenous manufacturing to make the nation self-reliant. He lauded the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces for taking a series of decisions, including the notification of a number of positive indigenisation lists, wherein there are over 5,600 items that are being/will be procured only from the Indian industry after designated timelines. He expressed satisfaction that India, which was once completely dependent on import of defence equipment, is today exporting to numerous countries.

It may be recalled that due to the persistent efforts of the Government, the annual defence production hit a record high of Rs 1.27 lakh crore in Financial Year (FY) 2023-24. In the same fiscal, defence exports touched a record high of Rs 21,083 crore, an increase of 32.5% over FY 2022-23. In addition, there has been a massive jump in defence exports in the first quarter of FY 2024-25. Rs 6,915 crore worth of defence equipment has been exported in the first quarter, an increase of 78% from the first quarter of FY 2023-24, when the figure was Rs 3,885 crore.

Referring to the 2016 surgical strike & 2019 air strike, the Prime Minister, in his Independence Day address, stated that there was a time when the country was a victim of terror attacks; but today it is bold and strong, with the Armed Forces giving a befitting reply to anyone who tries to harm the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country. He asserted that the nation is proud of its brave soldiers who selflessly serve the motherland.

On the growing role of women in all the sectors, the Prime Minister emphasised the women are not just participating in the progress of the nation, but are playing a leadership role. “Be it the Army, Navy, Air Force or the space sector, we are witnessing the ever-growing Nari Shakti of our country,” he said.