India, France Launch AI Health Centre at AIIMS to Boost Research, Brain Health Innovation

Last Updated on February 18, 2026 8:55 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

India and France on Wednesday inaugurated the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health (IF-CAIH) at AIIMS New Delhi, marking a major step towards strengthening artificial intelligence-based research, clinical innovation and medical education in the healthcare sector.

The centre was jointly inaugurated by Union Health Minister J P Nadda and French President Emmanuel Macron during the high-level Rencontres Universitaires Et Scientifiques De Haut Niveau (RUSH) meetings held at AIIMS from February 18, 2026.

The IF-CAIH has been established under a Joint Memorandum of Understanding signed between AIIMS New Delhi, Sorbonne University, and the Paris Brain Institute, with academic collaboration from IIT Delhi and several leading French institutions. The initiative is aimed at promoting interdisciplinary research focusing on artificial intelligence, brain health, and global healthcare systems, while also enabling innovation-driven solutions for public health challenges.

Officials said the centre builds on long-standing Indo-French cooperation in areas such as digital health, antimicrobial resistance, human resources in healthcare, and the responsible use of health data. It is expected to enhance scientific discovery, strengthen evidence-based policymaking, and support capacity-building programmes through academic and researcher mobility.

A dedicated RUSH session titled “Indo-French Forum: AI in Brain Health and Global Healthcare” brought together scientists, clinicians, policymakers and academic leaders from both nations to explore integrated approaches to mental health and brain research.

During the event, President Macron also held a special interaction with young Indian innovators in a session titled “RUSH – Conversation on Artificial Intelligence”, highlighting youth-led innovation and cross-border collaboration.

In his address, Macron stressed the importance of building sovereign and trusted AI capacity, calling for transparency, protection of children and safeguards against algorithmic bias. India reaffirmed its commitment to expanding healthcare collaboration with France to build resilient health systems and improve global outcomes.