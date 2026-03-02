The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

India expresses condolences on tragic demise of Indian national on board MKD Vyom

Mar 2, 2026

Last Updated on March 2, 2026 11:20 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The Embassy of India in Muscat, Oman, has expressed its condolences on the tragic demise of an Indian national on board MKD Vyom. The Embassy is in close coordination with the local authorities in Oman to facilitate the safe and early repatriation of Indian nationals on board the vessel. In a social media post, it said it remains committed to extending all possible assistance in this matter.

MKD Vyom, an oil tanker, was hit by a bomb-laden drone in the Gulf of Oman today.

Related Post

AMN HEALTH

The Global Fight Against Ageism

Mar 3, 2026
AMN

Bangladesh High Court to deliver verdict on pleas challenging referendum, July Charter

Mar 2, 2026
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India and Canada launch negotiations for Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

Mar 2, 2026

You missed

URDU SECTION

بزرگ افراد کے حقوق کے تحفظ کی جانب تاریخی پیش رفت،

3 March 2026 12:32 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

मुख्य शीर्षक:बुज़ुर्गों के अधिकारों की रक्षा की दिशा में ऐतिहासिक पहल, संयुक्त राष्ट्र बनाएगा बाध्यकारी संधि

3 March 2026 12:17 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN HEALTH

The Global Fight Against Ageism

3 March 2026 12:13 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN

Bangladesh High Court to deliver verdict on pleas challenging referendum, July Charter

2 March 2026 11:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments