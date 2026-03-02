India expresses condolences on tragic demise of Indian national on board MKD Vyom

Last Updated on March 2, 2026 11:20 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The Embassy of India in Muscat, Oman, has expressed its condolences on the tragic demise of an Indian national on board MKD Vyom. The Embassy is in close coordination with the local authorities in Oman to facilitate the safe and early repatriation of Indian nationals on board the vessel. In a social media post, it said it remains committed to extending all possible assistance in this matter.

MKD Vyom, an oil tanker, was hit by a bomb-laden drone in the Gulf of Oman today.

