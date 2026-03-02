Bangladesh High Court to deliver verdict on pleas challenging referendum, July Charter

Last Updated on March 2, 2026 11:55 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

The High Court Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh is set to deliver its order on Tuesday on two writ petitions challenging the legality of the recent referendum and the July National Charter, a reform package introduced by the interim government following last year’s mass uprising. The bench comprising Justice Razik-Al-Jalil and Justice Md Anowarul Islam fixed the date after concluding marathon hearings on Monday in a packed courtroom that reflected the political sensitivity of the matter.

The petitions, filed as public interest litigation by Supreme Court lawyers Gazi Md Mahbub Alam and Chowdhury Md Redwan E Khuda, seek a judicial review of the Referendum Ordinance, 2025 and the July National Charter (Constitution Amendment) Implementation Order, 2025. The petitioners urged the court to declare the measures illegal and unconstitutional, arguing that the Constitution of Bangladesh contains no provision for either a referendum or the July National Charter framework.

They further prayed for an order restraining authorities from giving effect to any actions arising out of the Referendum Ordinance.

A battery of senior lawyers appeared during the hearing. Ahsanul Karim, Syed Mamun Mahbub, Jyotirmoy Barua, Gazi Kamrul Islam Sajal, Gazi Touhidul Islam and Md Nazmus Sakib argued in favour of the petitions. Mohammod Hossain Lipu and Mohammad Shishir Manir opposed the pleas on behalf of the National Citizen Party and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami respectively, while Acting Attorney General Md Arshadur Rouf and Additional Attorney General Aneek R Haque represented the state. The July National Charter 2025 was unveiled as a sweeping reform blueprint after the July–August 2024 mass movement that led to a political transition. Signed by more than 20 political parties on October 17 last year, the charter outlines 84 proposed reforms — 47 of which would require constitutional amendments.

Among its headline proposals are a 10-year cap on the prime minister’s tenure and expanded executive authority for the president, part of what proponents describe as an effort to usher in a “Second Republic”. Other reforms aim to strengthen judicial independence, overhaul the electoral system, expand women’s representation and reinforce fundamental rights protections. The reforms were endorsed in a referendum held alongside parliamentary elections on February 12, with the “Yes” vote securing victory amid a reported turnout of 60.26%. Tuesday’s ruling is expected to have far-reaching implications for the interim government’s reform agenda and the constitutional trajectory of Bangladesh.