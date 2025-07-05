India exports toys to 153 countries, driven by vocal for local & Toy clusters: Goyal

AMN

Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that India is exporting toys to 153 countries across the world. Addressing the 16th Toy Biz International B2B Expo 2025 Friday in New Delhi, Mr Goyal highlighted this transformation and said that this shift has been made possible through consistent policy support, the enforcement of quality standards and the strengthening of local manufacturing clusters.

The Minister stated that India’s large domestic market not only supports expansion but also acts as a foundation for international growth. Emphasising the role of the Vocal for Local initiative, the Minister highlighted that startups developing innovative toy concepts have received significant support through the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.

He further informed that to promote domestic production, 18 toy clusters across the country have been supported by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. Mr. Goyal expressed confidence that India’s toy industry is poised to become a key player in the global market.