Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India exports toys to 153 countries, driven by vocal for local & Toy clusters: Goyal

Jul 5, 2025

AMN

Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that India is exporting toys to 153 countries across the world. Addressing the 16th Toy Biz International B2B Expo 2025 Friday in New Delhi, Mr Goyal highlighted this transformation and said that this shift has been made possible through consistent policy support, the enforcement of quality standards and the strengthening of local manufacturing clusters.

The Minister stated that India’s large domestic market not only supports expansion but also acts as a foundation for international growth. Emphasising the role of the Vocal for Local initiative, the Minister highlighted that startups developing innovative toy concepts have received significant support through the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.

He further informed that to promote domestic production, 18 toy clusters across the country have been supported by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. Mr. Goyal expressed confidence that India’s toy industry is poised to become a key player in the global market.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Tata Motors commences production of the all new Harrier.ev

Jul 5, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Tata Motors registered total sales of 2,10,415 units in Q1 FY26

Jul 5, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

SEBI bans Jane Street from Indian markets for ₹4,843 crore index manipulation

Jul 5, 2025

You missed

PRESS RELEASE

Tata Power rolls out affordable Solar Rooftop Solutions

5 July 2025 12:55 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Allahabad HC defers Gyanvapi case hearing to August 6

5 July 2025 12:49 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Tata Motors commences production of the all new Harrier.ev

5 July 2025 12:32 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Tata Motors registered total sales of 2,10,415 units in Q1 FY26

5 July 2025 12:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!