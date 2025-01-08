India-EU reiterate their commitment to promote & protect Human Rights

WEB DESK

India and the European Union reiterated their commitment to the shared principles and values of democracy, freedom, rule of law and to the promotion and protection of all Human Rights during 11th India – European Union Human Rights Dialogue in New Delhi today. The Dialogue was co-chaired by Joint Secretary (Europe West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Piyush Srivastava and Ambassador of the European Union to India, Hervé Delphin.

Both sides agreed on the need to safeguard the freedom, independence and diversity of civil society actors and organisations and other relevant stakeholders such as journalists, respecting freedom of association, expression and peaceful assembly. The EU reiterated its opposition to capital punishment. India reiterated its stand on recognition of the Right to Development as a distinct, universal, inalienable and fundamental human right.

Both sides discussed the issues related to civil and political rights, social, economic, and cultural rights, elimination of discrimination in all its manifestations, freedom of religion or belief, countering religious hatred, freedom of expression and opinion, gender, and LGBTQI+. The two sides also exchanged views on the rights of migrants and Business and Human Rights.

India and the EU recognized the importance of strengthening national and international human rights mechanisms for the protection and promotion of human rights. Both sides underlined the importance of enhancing cooperation in the multilateral fora, particularly at the UN General Assembly and the UN Human Rights Council.