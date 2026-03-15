India Engages BRICS Nations to Forge Common Stance on West Asia Conflict: MEA

Last Updated on March 15, 2026 3:16 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has said that India is actively engaging with member countries of BRICS to arrive at a common position on the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Mr Jaiswal said this while addressing the Inter-Ministerial media briefing in New Delhi last evening.

He noted that some BRICS members are directly involved in the current situation in West Asia, and the differences among member countries have made it difficult for the grouping to forge a consensus.

He emphasized that as the current chair of BRICS, India has been facilitating discussions among member countries through the Sherpa channel. He noted that the most recent virtual meeting of BRICS Sherpas was held on 12th March to deliberate on the evolving situation.