The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India Engages BRICS Nations to Forge Common Stance on West Asia Conflict: MEA

Mar 15, 2026

Last Updated on March 15, 2026 3:16 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has said that India is actively engaging with member countries of BRICS to arrive at a common position on the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Mr Jaiswal said this while addressing the Inter-Ministerial media briefing in New Delhi last evening.

He noted that some BRICS members are directly involved in the current situation in West Asia, and the differences among member countries have made it difficult for the grouping to forge a consensus.

He emphasized that as the current chair of BRICS, India has been facilitating discussions among member countries through the Sherpa channel. He noted that the most recent virtual meeting of BRICS Sherpas was held on 12th March to deliberate on the evolving situation.

Related Post

AMN ARTICLES

Global Shipping Alarm as Iran War Threatens Strait of Hormuz Oil Lifeline

Mar 15, 2026
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran’s FM says Strait of Hormuz open but bars US, Israel-linked vessels

Mar 15, 2026
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

Air India and Air India Express Cancel 14 Flights Amid West Asia Tension

Mar 15, 2026

You missed

AMN ARTICLES

Global Shipping Alarm as Iran War Threatens Strait of Hormuz Oil Lifeline

15 March 2026 8:16 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

پانچ ریاستوں میں اسمبلی انتخابات کی تاریخوں کا اعلان ؛ مغربی بنگال میں دو مرحلوں میں ہوگی ووٹنگ

15 March 2026 7:46 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

पांच राज्यों में विधानसभा चुनावों की तारीखों का ऐलान; पश्चिम बंगाल में दो चरणों में होगा मतदान…

15 March 2026 7:40 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
POLITICS TOP AWAAZ

ECI announces poll schedule for Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, TN and West Bengal

15 March 2026 7:36 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments