India Edge Past Argentina 10–9 to Win KogniVera International Polo Cup

Oct 26, 2025

Last Updated on October 26, 2025 11:14 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Hosts India edged past Argentina 10-9 in the KogniVera International Polo Cup at the iconic Jaipur Polo Ground in New Delhi today. India were led by Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur. From precision strikes to strategic plays, the match embodied the very essence of international polo with passion, power, and partnership. The KogniVera International Polo Cup 2024 once again highlighted India’s growing prominence on the global polo circuit and the timeless elegance of the game.

