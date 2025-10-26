India Clinches Two Golds at Badminton Asia U17 & U15 Championships

Last Updated on October 26, 2025 11:19 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

India swept two gold medals in the girls’ singles events at the Badminton Asia Under-17 and Under-15 Championships 2025 in Chengdu, China, with Shaina Manimuthu and Diksha Sudhakar winning their respective age groups today.

In the Under-15 girls’ singles badminton final, Shaina defeated Japan’s Chiharu Tomita 21-14, 22-20 before Diksha Sudhakar got the better of compatriot Lakshya Rajesh 21-16, 21-9 in the Under-17 girls’ singles final.

Diksha also became the first Indian singles player ever to win an Under-17 title at the Junior Asian Championships.

Today’s results meant that the Indian contingent will return home from Chengdu with two gold, one silver and two bronze medals. This was also India’s best-ever tally from a single edition of the Badminton Asia Under-17 & Under-15 Championships