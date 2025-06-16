India Defies Global FDI Slump, Trails Only China and Brazil in Attracting Capital – World Bank

R. Suryamurty

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into developing economies fell to its lowest level since 2005 in 2023, the World Bank said in a report on Monday, citing rising trade barriers and restrictive policies. However, India remained one of the top destinations for foreign capital despite the global downturn.

Total FDI inflows to developing countries dropped to $435 billion last year, down from $544 billion in 2022, accounting for just 2.3% of their combined GDP, the multilateral lender said. The decline has impacted around 60% of all emerging and developing economies.

Between 2012 and 2023, India attracted around 6% of all FDI inflows to developing countries, behind only China, which received nearly one-third, and Brazil, which accounted for about 10%, the World Bank said.

“India’s sustained macroeconomic performance, large domestic market, and improving digital infrastructure continue to make it an attractive investment destination,” the report noted.

Global Barriers, Regional Risks

The World Bank warned that the sharp fall in FDI comes amid a growing trend of protectionism. In 2025, half of all FDI-related measures announced by developing countries were restrictive—the highest share since 2010.

“It’s no coincidence that FDI is plumbing new lows at the same time that public debt is reaching record highs,” said Indermit Gill, Chief Economist and Senior Vice President at the World Bank. “Governments have been erecting barriers to trade and investment when they should be removing them.”

The Bank said international cooperation and domestic policy reforms would be critical to reviving investor confidence.

FDI into advanced economies also weakened sharply, falling to $336 billion in 2023—its lowest level since 1996.

Policy Recommendations

The report urged developing countries to step up efforts to attract and retain foreign capital. Recommendations include easing investment restrictions, improving the business environment, strengthening institutions, and investing in education and skills.

The Bank found that a 10% increase in FDI inflows leads to a 0.3% increase in real GDP after three years on average. The growth impact can rise to 0.8% in countries with stronger institutions, greater trade openness, and lower informality.

A 1% rise in labour productivity, it added, is associated with a 0.7% increase in FDI inflows.

Spotlight on India and South Asia

While India continues to perform well relative to its peers, the report cautioned that South Asia as a whole remains vulnerable due to limited trade integration, institutional weaknesses, and high levels of informality.

“Countries in South Asia should focus on reforms that enhance transparency, reduce red tape, and improve human capital outcomes to fully leverage FDI as a tool for long-term development,” said M. Ayhan Kose, the Bank’s Deputy Chief Economist.

The findings come ahead of the United Nations-led Conference on Financing for Development in Seville, Spain, scheduled for June 30 to July 3, where policymakers are expected to discuss global investment flows and financing strategies for development goals.