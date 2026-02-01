India Clinch Series 4–1 with 46-Run Win Over New Zealand in Mumbai

Last Updated on February 1, 2026 12:25 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Sports Desk

India wrapped up the five-match series in emphatic fashion, defeating New Zealand by 46 runs at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, to seal the contest 4–1. Batting first, India posted a commanding 271 for 5 in their 20 overs, riding on a powerful top-order display and sustained hitting through the middle overs.

New Zealand responded with intent but struggled to keep pace with the steep asking rate. Despite brief phases of resistance, regular wickets stalled their chase, and the visitors were eventually bowled out for 225 in 19.4 overs.

The victory highlighted India’s batting depth and composure in high-scoring encounters, while the bowlers delivered timely breakthroughs at crucial moments. The series triumph further cements India’s dominance at home and provides valuable momentum ahead of upcoming international fixtures.