Badminton: Devika Sihag Storms into Thailand Masters 2026 Final

Feb 1, 2026

In Badminton, India’s Devika Sihag has entered the final of the Thailand Masters 2026 tournament. She defeated Huang Yu Hsun of Chinese Taipei in the semi-finals 22-20, 21-13 at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok this evening. 

In another women’s singles quarterfinal, Isharani Baruah bowed out after losing to Malaysia’s Wong Ling Ching, 18-21, 21-16, 21-13. 

India’s challenge in the Men’s Singles ended at the quarterfinal stage after Tharun Mannepalli went down 11-21, 17-21 to China’s Zhu Xuan Chen. 

