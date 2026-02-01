Badminton: Devika Sihag Storms into Thailand Masters 2026 Final

Last Updated on February 1, 2026 12:16 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

In Badminton, India’s Devika Sihag has entered the final of the Thailand Masters 2026 tournament. She defeated Huang Yu Hsun of Chinese Taipei in the semi-finals 22-20, 21-13 at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok this evening.

In another women’s singles quarterfinal, Isharani Baruah bowed out after losing to Malaysia’s Wong Ling Ching, 18-21, 21-16, 21-13.

India’s challenge in the Men’s Singles ended at the quarterfinal stage after Tharun Mannepalli went down 11-21, 17-21 to China’s Zhu Xuan Chen.