India clarifies BRICS Naval Drill South Africa-Led; not institutionalised activity

India has clarified that the BRICS Naval exercise was entirely a South African initiative in which some BRICS members took part. Responding to a media query, the Ministry of External Affairs said that it was not a regular or institutionalised BRICS activity, nor did all BRICS members take part in it. It added that India has not participated in previous such activities. The Ministry said that the regular exercise that India is a part of in this context is the IBSAMAR maritime exercise that brings together the navies of India, Brazil and South Africa. The last edition of IBSAMAR was held in October 2024.