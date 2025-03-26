Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

India, China striving to rebuild their relationship says Dr S Jaishankar

Mar 27, 2025
India, China striving to rebuild their relationship says EAM Dr S Jaishankar

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today said that differences should not become disputes and competition should not become conflict. He made this remark while speaking on India-China relations in a conversation with Dr. Kyung-wha Kang, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Asia Society, in New Delhi. Dr. Jaishankar emphasized that since October last year, relations between the two countries have seen some improvement, with both nations working on various aspects of their ties. He noted that both India and China are making efforts and striving to rebuild their relationship. Dr Jaishankar said that India and China do compete on many issues, but because they compete doesn’t mean that there should be a conflict between the two countries. He also pointed to foundational shift, with change in American position, rise of China.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

BIMSTEC representatives visit Integrated Check Post brodering Bangladesh

Mar 26, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Govt Approves ₹78.44 Cr Projects Honouring Bhagat Singh & Martyrs

Mar 25, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

India-China Hold 33rd WMCC Meeting, Discuss LAC Situation & Cross-Border Ties

Mar 25, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt to approve 50 new food irradiation units: Dr Subrata Gupta, Secretary, Food Processing 

27 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

غلاموں کی تجارت ختم لیکن افریقی النسل افراد تعصب کا اب بھی شکار، گوتیرش

27 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Yemen: Ten Years of War, a Lifetime of Loss 

27 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

U.S. :भारतीय मूल के वैज्ञानिक जय भट्टाचार्य बने NIH के निदेशक, अमरीका की सीनेट ने की पुष्टि

27 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!