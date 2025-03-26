India, China striving to rebuild their relationship says Dr S Jaishankar

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today said that differences should not become disputes and competition should not become conflict. He made this remark while speaking on India-China relations in a conversation with Dr. Kyung-wha Kang, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Asia Society, in New Delhi. Dr. Jaishankar emphasized that since October last year, relations between the two countries have seen some improvement, with both nations working on various aspects of their ties. He noted that both India and China are making efforts and striving to rebuild their relationship. Dr Jaishankar said that India and China do compete on many issues, but because they compete doesn’t mean that there should be a conflict between the two countries. He also pointed to foundational shift, with change in American position, rise of China.

