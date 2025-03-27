Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Mar 27, 2025
BIS conducts search and seizure operation at warehouses of Amazon Sellers Pvt Ltd in Delhi

AMN / WEB DESK

The Bureau of Indian Standards(BIS), the National Standards Body of India, conducted a search and seizure operation at the warehouses of Amazon Sellers Pvt Ltd in Delhi. According to a statement from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, the operation lasted over 15 hours, resulting in the seizure of more than 3,500 products. It said that these included items both without an ISI mark and those with counterfeit ISI labels.

The Ministry said the estimated total value of the seized products is around 70 lakh rupees. The ministry also reported that a separate raid at Instakart Services Pvt Ltd, a Flipkart subsidiary in Delhi, uncovered a stock of sports footwear that was packaged for dispatch without the required ISI mark and date of manufacture. During this operation, approximately 590 pairs of sports footwear, valued at around 6 lakh rupees were seized.

India becomes second largest 5G market in the world, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Centre asks states to lower VAT on ATF to check prices of air tickets in the country

Mar 27, 2025
India, China striving to rebuild their relationship says Dr S Jaishankar

Mar 27, 2025
BIMSTEC representatives visit Integrated Check Post brodering Bangladesh

Mar 26, 2025

वरिष्ठ पत्रकार वीरेंद्र सेंगर को दी गई भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि

27 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Rajya Sabha Chairman dismisses privilege motion notice moved by Congress against Amit Shah

27 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Centre asks states to lower VAT on ATF to check prices of air tickets in the country

27 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
India becomes second largest 5G market in the world: Ashwini Vaishnaw

27 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
