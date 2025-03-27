BIS conducts search and seizure operation at warehouses of Amazon Sellers Pvt Ltd in Delhi

AMN / WEB DESK

The Bureau of Indian Standards(BIS), the National Standards Body of India, conducted a search and seizure operation at the warehouses of Amazon Sellers Pvt Ltd in Delhi. According to a statement from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, the operation lasted over 15 hours, resulting in the seizure of more than 3,500 products. It said that these included items both without an ISI mark and those with counterfeit ISI labels.

The Ministry said the estimated total value of the seized products is around 70 lakh rupees. The ministry also reported that a separate raid at Instakart Services Pvt Ltd, a Flipkart subsidiary in Delhi, uncovered a stock of sports footwear that was packaged for dispatch without the required ISI mark and date of manufacture. During this operation, approximately 590 pairs of sports footwear, valued at around 6 lakh rupees were seized.