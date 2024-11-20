The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

India, China emphasize border disengagement & strengthening ties at G20 Summit

Nov 20, 2024

AMN / WEB DESK

India and China emphasized disengagement at the border to maintain peace. External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Rio de Janeiro on the sidelines of the G20 Summit yesterday.

During the meeting, both countries also agreed to hold a meeting of the Special Representatives and the Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister mechanism soon. Mr Jaishankar also highlighted the cooperation India and China have shown in the G20 and within the frameworks of SCO and BRICS. Several steps were also discussed between the two leaders, including the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage, data sharing on trans-border rivers, direct flights between India and China, and media exchanges.

Dr Jaishankar also underlined India’s commitment to a multipolar world, including a multipolar Asia. He emphasized that India is against unilateral thinking and does not view its relationships through the prism of other nations. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed with Dr Jaishankar on the importance of India-China relations and highlighted that the leaders of both countries had reached a consensus in Kazan on the path ahead. Both leaders emphasized the need to manage differences and prioritize stabilizing ties as a key focus.

Related Post

TOP AWAAZ

Uproar before voting in Mumbai as BJP’s Vinod Tawde accused of distributing money

Nov 19, 2024
NCR DELHI TOP AWAAZ

Delhi govt urges Centre to grant permission for cloud seeding to induce artificial rain in capital

Nov 19, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

G20 leaders call for action on Climate Change and wars in Ukraine and West Asia.

Nov 19, 2024

You missed

SPORTS

Salima Tete praises Indian Women’s Hockey team’s victory over Japan in semi-final

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

China advances to final of Women’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

Women’s Asian Hockey: India stormed into final after defeating Japan 2-0 in the semi-final

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

840 MT of onions arrive in Delhi from Nashik

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment