India, China emphasize border disengagement & strengthening ties at G20 Summit

AMN / WEB DESK

India and China emphasized disengagement at the border to maintain peace. External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Rio de Janeiro on the sidelines of the G20 Summit yesterday.

During the meeting, both countries also agreed to hold a meeting of the Special Representatives and the Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister mechanism soon. Mr Jaishankar also highlighted the cooperation India and China have shown in the G20 and within the frameworks of SCO and BRICS. Several steps were also discussed between the two leaders, including the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage, data sharing on trans-border rivers, direct flights between India and China, and media exchanges.

Dr Jaishankar also underlined India’s commitment to a multipolar world, including a multipolar Asia. He emphasized that India is against unilateral thinking and does not view its relationships through the prism of other nations. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed with Dr Jaishankar on the importance of India-China relations and highlighted that the leaders of both countries had reached a consensus in Kazan on the path ahead. Both leaders emphasized the need to manage differences and prioritize stabilizing ties as a key focus.