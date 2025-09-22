India–Brazil Agritech Partnership Strengthened with Maitri 2.0

Last Updated on September 22, 2025 11:33 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

ANDALIB AKHTER

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) today launched the second edition of the Brazil–India Cross-Incubation Programme in Agritech, Maitri 2.0, in New Delhi. The event was attended by Dr. M. L. Jat, Secretary (DARE) & Director General (ICAR), H.E. Mr. Kenneth Nobrega, Ambassador of Brazil to India, along with senior officials and representatives from leading Brazilian research and innovation institutions.

Dr. Jat highlighted the 77-year-old partnership between India and Brazil, emphasizing their shared roles on global platforms such as BRICS and G20. He recalled the recent ICAR–EMBRAPA Memorandum of Understanding as a milestone for collaboration across the agri-food value chain. He stressed the importance of innovation-driven growth, noting ICAR’s transformation from 74 patents in 1996 to over 1,800 annually, supported by incubation centers and more than 5,000 licensing agreements. Dr. Jat emphasized that commercialization is not just revenue generation, but delivering public-funded innovations to end-users. He described Maitri 2.0 as a two-way learning platform for co-creation between Indian and Brazilian innovators and reaffirmed ICAR’s commitment to building a stronger, inclusive agri-food ecosystem for global food security.

Dr. M. L. Jat, DG, ICAR addressed the Brazilian delegation at Maitri 2.0, highlighting how India and Brazil can use innovation and startups to advance sustainable agriculture, food security, and farmer opportunities. #ICAR @ChouhanShivraj @BrazilEmbassyIN @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/SjUsp3TBGv — Indian Council of Agricultural Research. (@icarindia) September 22, 2025

H.E. Mr. Kenneth Nobrega praised ICAR’s initiative and highlighted the strategic importance of creating synergies between Indian and Brazilian agritech ecosystems. He noted that Maitri 2.0 aligns with the broader India–Brazil strategic partnership, promoting cooperation in agriculture, emerging technologies, and food and nutritional security.

Dr. Ch. Srinivasa Rao, Director, ICAR–IARI, shared that ICAR–IARI has supported over 400 agri-startups, turning ideas into innovations and viable business models. Dr. Neeru Bhushan, ADG (IPTM), underscored shared challenges such as climate change, food security, and sustainable intensification.

The programme brings together innovators, startups, and institutions from both countries to strengthen incubator linkages, exchange best practices, and promote co-incubation. Maitri 2.0 aims to build resilient food systems, empower farmers, and open new opportunities in sustainable agriculture, digital technologies, and value-chain development.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Vishwanathan Srinivasan, JD, ICAR–IARI, acknowledging the collaborative efforts of ICAR and the Embassy of Brazil.