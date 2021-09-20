India reports 11.8% jumps in cyber crime in 2020: NCRB data
India, US have similar goals, share same zeal towards climate change: Power Minister
Sitharaman announces govt guarantee worth Rs 30,600 cr for ‘bad bank’
Govt says, COVID weekly positivity rate for last 11 weeks is below 3%
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Sep 2021 07:10:23      انڈین آواز

India becoming destination for healthy food items: Agriculture Minister

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that Government has emphasized on re-introducing traditional food items including millet, other nutritious cereals, fruits and vegetables, fish, dairy and organic products in the diet of the people.

He said, their production has been phenomenal in India in recent years and India is becoming a destination country for healthy food items. He was speaking at the second day’s session of the G-20 Agriculture Ministers’ meeting.

The theme of this session was “Working together to achieve the Zero Hunger goal: successful projects implemented by the Ministries of Agriculture”.

In his virtual address, Mr Tomar said that keeping in mind the importance of Nutri-cereals, the United Nations has accepted the proposal of the Government and declared the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

He appealed to the nations to support the celebration of Millet Year to promote nutrition and sustainable agriculture.

Mr Tomar stated that the agriculture sector in India has achieved great success after independence. The Indian agriculture sector remained unaffected even during the COVID pandemic.

The Minister expressed happiness that the various initiatives of the Government to keep the Agri-market dynamic along with the Agri-input supply chain during COVID have helped the agriculture sector in better performance.

During the year 2020-2021, along with increase in the production of food grains, there has been a significant increase in exports.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

“Delhi Capitals looking to better their Performance in IPL: Axar Patel

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Axar Patel says his teammates, are looking to rep ...

Delhi Capitals’ ultimate goal is to win the IPL; Captain Rishabh Pant

By Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 18 September: Delhi Capitals' Captain Rishabh Pant, says his team's ultimat ...

​Raninder Singh Reelected President of the National Rifle Association of India

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 18 September: In a straight contest incumbent Raninder Singh defeated&nbs ...

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz