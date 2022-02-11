India, Australia to finalise early harvest agreement in next 30 days: Piyush Goyal

A R DAS

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said that India and Australia are proactively working for a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement to expand our economies and strengthen our role in global trade. He was addressing the dinner meet in honour of Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan Wannon in New Delhi yesterday.

Mr Goyal said, India and Australia are looking to finalise an early harvest agreement in the next 30 days and this pact is likely to cover most areas of interest that both the countries have.

Under an early harvest agreement, two trading partners significantly reduce or eliminate customs duties on a limited number of goods and relax norms for promoting trade in services.

Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan is in New Delhi to advance talks for the proposed free trade agreement which is also known as the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement CECA.

India and Australia have agreed to conclude the long-pending CECA by the end of this year. CECA includes expanding the scope of the early harvest pact.