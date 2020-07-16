Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
इंडियन आवाज़     16 Jul 2020 01:07:15      انڈین آواز

India and Italy are natural partners in Food Processing Industry: Harsimrat Kaur

Published On: By

Digital Indo-Italian Business Mission on Food Processing

Our Correspondent / New Delhi

India’s Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal Wednesday emphasized that the Italian Food and Equipment related companies have much to look forward to the Indian markets in order to expand their global outreach.

She added that India and Italy are natural partners, when it comes to the Food Processing Industry and in European Union, Italy has one of the largest Indian diaspora.

Minister was addressing the opening session of Digital Indo-Italian Business Mission on Food Processing which was held virtually. Under the two-day event, digital conferences, trade fair and B2B meetings are being held.

Highlighting the role of the food processing sector in the current scenario, Union Minister said, with a shift in the industry landscape, many food processing companies are attempting to diversify and expand their product line-up.

Ms Badal emphasized on the role of India as a potential market. She stressed upon the new era of opportunities in the food processing sector with various segments emerging as the champion segments such as ready to eat, frozen food, superfood, and nutraceuticals.

Speaking about the Digital Sectorial business Mission, the Minister said, 23 Italian companies that are part of this Digital Mission are having a virtual exhibition of their products and services. They would be having business meetings with the end users and other industry players in India.

The Union Minister also highlighted various opportunities offered by her Ministry in the form of ready infrastructure such as Mega food parks, agri export zones and industrial parks. She further shared details of schemes including recent announcements made under Atma Nirbhar Bharat package.

