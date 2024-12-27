IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Hailstorms, Dense Fog Across Several States

The Indian Awaaz

Light to moderate rainfall lashed the various parts of the National Capital and its adjoining areas, leading to a drop in the temperature. Due to this, the cold conditions in the region have further intensified. IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by hailstorms over Madhya Pradesh tomorrow.

Rainfall is also expected over Delhi, Southeast Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan tomorrow. IMD has forecast similar conditions over Vidarbha, Maharashtra, Marathawada, and Gujarat tomorrow. It has also predicted dense fog conditions are likely to prevail during late-night and early-morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Jharkhand for the next two to three days. Similar conditions are also expected in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura for the next two days.

