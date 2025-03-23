IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in South, Rising Temperatures in Northwest & Central India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today.

According to the weather department, hot and humid conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places over Gujarat state during the next 2-3 days. Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and South Interior Karnataka are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by gusty wind in the coming 2 days.

IMD further predicted lightning and squally weather over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Northwest India can witness a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius during the next 4 days. The Met department further added that the maximum temperatures over the central part of the country and interior Maharashtra can experience a gradual rise of 2-4 degrees Celsius in the coming 4-5 days.