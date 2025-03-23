Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in South, Rising Temperatures in Northwest & Central India

Mar 23, 2025
IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in South, Rising Temperatures in Northwest & Central India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today.

According to the weather department, hot and humid conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places over Gujarat state during the next 2-3 days. Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and South Interior Karnataka are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by gusty wind in the coming 2 days.

IMD further predicted lightning and squally weather over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Northwest India can witness a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius during the next 4 days. The Met department further added that the maximum temperatures over the central part of the country and interior Maharashtra can experience a gradual rise of 2-4 degrees Celsius in the coming 4-5 days.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Unseasonal rain cause huge crop loss in Telangana

Mar 23, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Normalcy in Manipur can be restored through dialouge & togetherness: Justice B R Gavai

Mar 23, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Naveen Patnaik Opposes Population-Based Lok Sabha Delimitation

Mar 23, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Unseasonal rain cause huge crop loss in Telangana

23 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Over 50,000 Killed, 113,000 Injured in Israel-Hamas War: Gaza Health Ministry

23 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan Panel Warns of Mount Fuji Eruption, Urges Preparedness

23 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya leads ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ campaign

23 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!