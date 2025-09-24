Delhi Airport Emerges as South Asia’s Top Megahub in OAG’s 2025 Report

Last Updated on September 24, 2025 5:08 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

OAG, the world’s leading data platform for the global travel industry, today released Megahubs 2025, its definitive ranking of the world’s most connected airports. Now in its tenth year, the report highlights the growing strength of Asia Pacific’s aviation sector, with Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) emerging as the top-ranked Megahub in South Asia. The report places a strong spotlight on the region, with three airports making it into the global Top 10.

While Delhi leads its sub-region, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) is the highest-ranked Asian hub globally, in joint 4th place worldwide. Seoul Incheon (ICN) ranks 6th, while Tokyo Haneda (HND) comes in at 9th.

Comparing today’s leaders with 2015, when Megahubs was first published, KUL has risen from 5th to 4th with a 22% increase in destinations served. ICN stands out as one of the biggest movers of the decade, climbing from 10th to 6th and recording a 58% increase in potential connections on the busiest day of the year.

Asia Pacific Regional Leaders

KUL, ICN and HND are the three most internationally connected airports in Asia Pacific, with Singapore Changi (SIN), and Bangkok Suvarnabhumi (BKK) filling out the top five.

Breaking it down further, these are the top Megahubs by sub-region:

Southeast Asia – Kuala Lumpur (KUL)

– Kuala Lumpur (KUL) Northeast Asia – Seoul Incheon (ICN)

– Seoul Incheon (ICN) South Asia – Delhi (DEL)

– Delhi (DEL) Southwest Pacific – Sydney (SYD)

Asia Pacific Elite for Low-Cost

Asia Pacific dominates in low-cost aviation, as home to 16 of the world’s Top 25 LCC Megahubs. KUL leads globally as the No.1 LCC Megahub, with AirAsia operating 36% of flights. ICN and Manila (MNL) have swapped places since 2024, with ICN second placed and MNL third. Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) made one of the biggest jumps in the LCC list this year, moving up 20 places to 4th, driven by Cathay Pacific’s HK Express.

“The Asia Pacific region has cemented its reputation as a global powerhouse in aviation, balancing world-class full-service hubs with dynamic low-cost connectivity,” said Mayur Patel, Head of ASPAC at OAG. “Kuala Lumpur’s dual success as both a global top hub and the world’s leading low-cost Megahub highlights the region’s unique ability to serve travelers across all segments.”