IBSA Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Reaffirm Zero Tolerance for Terrorism

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, Brazil Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira, and the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities of South Africa, Sindisiwe Chikunga, held a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. In the media statement of the 13th IBSA Trilateral Ministerial Commission Meeting, the Ministers strongly condemned the gruesome killing of civilians in the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

The Ministers reaffirmed their unconditional rejection of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, urged zero tolerance for terrorism, rejected double standards in countering terrorism regardless of motivation and stressed that all counter-terrorism measures must comply fully with international law.

They underscored the central coordinating role of the United Nations in this field and reiterated the importance of concluding a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism within the framework of the UN General Assembly. They emphasized the need to combat the financing of terrorism in line with international standards, while ensuring lawful and effective exchange of financial intelligence. The ministers called for concerted actions against all UN-listed terrorists and terrorist entities, including Al-Qaeda, ISIS, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, other proxy groups and their facilitators.

The Ministers recalled that IBSA was created to promote coordination on global issues between three large pluralistic, multi-cultural and multi-ethnic democracies of Asia, South America and Africa.

The Ministers stated their concern regarding the conflict in Ukraine. They called on all actors involved to promote de-escalation and to foster direct dialogue, so as to reach a possible peace, in harmony with international law and multilateralism.