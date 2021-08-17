India celebrates 75th year of Independence with patriotic fervour
इंडियन आवाज़     18 Aug 2021 02:53:51      انڈین آواز

IAF Aircraft C-17 brings back Indian envoy, officials from Kabul

Staff Reporter

India today rushed back home its ambassador and staff from the embassy in Kabul in a C-17 Globemaster aircraft of Indian Air Force in view of the situation in Afghanistan.

150 people, including diplomats, officials, security personnel and some stranded Indians, landed at the Hindon airbase near Delhi this evening after a brief halt for refueling at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Talking to media persons at Jamnagar, Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Rudrendra Tandon said that the situation in Kabul is complex and quite fluid now.

He said that 192 personnel of the Indian mission in Kabul were evacuated from Afghanistan literally within three days in a very orderly fashion in two phases.

He said that the Indian embassy assisted and even gave shelter to many distressed Indians following the fast-changing situation in Kabul.

He thanked for the warm welcome by the people at Jamnagar Airbase.

SPORTS

“No pressure for medals on athletes but expect them to give their best” PM Modi

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that "new India does not put ...

PM Modi for improving ways & system to develop sports culture in India

Staff Reporter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stressed the need to keep on improving the ways and syste ...

PM congratulates Indian contingent at World Archery Youth Championships for winning 15 medals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian contingent at the World Archery Youth Championships ...

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم مودی نے افغانستان کے موجودہ حالات کے تناظر میں سکیورٹی سے متعلق کابینہ کمیٹی کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے آج شام سکیورٹی سے متعلق کابینہ کمیٹ ...

طالبان کا تنظیمی ڈھانچہ: قیادت کس کے ہاتھوں میں ہے؟

امریکہ کی فوج کے انخلا کے بعد طالبان نے افغانستان پر لگ بھگ 20 ...

افغانستان: طالبان نےکامیابی کا دعویٰ کیا؛ کابل میں صدارتی محل پر قبضہ

ایجنسیافغانستان میں طالبان نے راجدھانی کابل کا کنٹرول اپنے ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

