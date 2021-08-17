IAF Aircraft C-17 brings back Indian envoy, officials from Kabul

Staff Reporter

India today rushed back home its ambassador and staff from the embassy in Kabul in a C-17 Globemaster aircraft of Indian Air Force in view of the situation in Afghanistan.

150 people, including diplomats, officials, security personnel and some stranded Indians, landed at the Hindon airbase near Delhi this evening after a brief halt for refueling at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Talking to media persons at Jamnagar, Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Rudrendra Tandon said that the situation in Kabul is complex and quite fluid now.

He said that 192 personnel of the Indian mission in Kabul were evacuated from Afghanistan literally within three days in a very orderly fashion in two phases.

He said that the Indian embassy assisted and even gave shelter to many distressed Indians following the fast-changing situation in Kabul.

He thanked for the warm welcome by the people at Jamnagar Airbase.