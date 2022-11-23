FreeCurrencyRates.com

Honey Mission: KVIC Distributes 600 Bee-boxes to promote self-employment

BY ANDALIB AKHTER

Under ‘Honey Mission’ programme, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Tuesday distributed 600 bee boxes to rural people of three states. The Honey Mission was launched by KVIC aims to generate employment for farmers, tribals, women and unemployed youth by connecting them to beekeeping and increasing India’s honey production.

Chairman, Khadi and Village Industries Commission Manoj Kumar under Honey Mission distributed 100 bee boxes to 10 beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, 200 to 20 beneficiaries in Chhattisgarh’s Badekilepal, Turangur and Bastar districts and 300 Bee boxes to 30 beneficiaries Jalgaon district of Maharashtra through video conferencing.

Acting on the call of Prime Minister for “Self-reliant India”, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission has identified backward and tribal-dominated districts and distributed a total of 600 B-boxes, providing 5-day training and equipment to the beneficiaries. Guidelines for providing proper marketing platform were given to the competent officers of KVIC by the Chairman KVIC. Shri Kumar also instructed to prepare new guidelines for providing other necessary equipment along with the necessary tool kit being given to the beneficiaries at present and adopting advanced methods of honey extraction process and transportation of bee boxes.

Speaking on the occasion Manoj Kumar appreciated such creative initiative and said that involving youth with beekeeping would generate local employment; It will also contribute to increase India’s honey production which is the main objective of Honey Mission. “It is a great initiative. We have taken another step forward towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat by providing employment to unemployed youth in tribal and backward areas at their doorsteps, he said.

The Chairman appreciated the work done by the women beneficiaries of 6 SHG groups working in sensitive and remote area of the country. He also assured all possible help to these women beneficiaries. He assured that all the issues raised during the interaction with the beneficiaries would be resolved. He also asked to explore the possibility of extending the benefits of Honey Mission program to retired army officers.

Chief Executive Officer, KVIC Vinit Kumar said that beekeeping is aligned with the call of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for ‘Aatmanir Bharta’ by promoting local industries to the youth. “Beekeeping will not only increase India’s honey production but will also increase the income of beekeepers. In addition, products such as beeswax, pollen, propolis, royal jelly and bee venom are also marketable and, therefore, a profitable proposition for the local people”.

KVIC has so far distributed 1,75,509 Bee-boxes in different states of the country, which has increased to 1,76,209 after distribution of 600 boxes.

