Holi Trade expected to Cross ₹80,000 Crore Nationwide: CAIT

AMN

Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal have said that the trade during Holi festival this year is expected to cross over 80 thousand crore rupees in the country. He added that this amount reflects a growth of nearly 25 per cent compared to last year’s estimated 60 thousand crore rupees trade. Mr Khandelwal highlighted that, due to the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote Vocal for Local, Indian-made products are dominating the markets in this festival.

According to CAIT estimates, festive trade in Delhi alone is expected to cross 15 thousand crore rupees. CAIT informed that markets across the city are witnessing heavy footfall.