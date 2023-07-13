इंडियन आवाज़     14 Jul 2023 12:17:08      انڈین آواز
Hero Asian Champions Hockey Trophy unveiled  

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday unveiled the Hero Asian Champions hockey Trophy at a grand function organised by the Hockey India at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium here .

  Hero Asian Champions Trophy is slated to be played in Chennai from 3rd August in which India, Korea, Malaysia, Japan, Pakistan, and China will vie for the Title. 

The trophy unveiling event turned out to be a spectacular celebration of Asian hockey, which was attended by among other Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey , prominent former International hockey players and Olympians of Harbinder Singh, Ashok Diwan, Zafar Iqbal, Romeo James, MP Singh, HPS Chimani, and Vineet Kumar . 

The ‘Pass the Ball’ campaign was launched during the event and it saw Anurag Thakur dribbling a hockey ball with a hockey stick and passing it to Indian Hockey Legend Shri Zafar Iqbal. 

Furthermore, the event served as a prelude to the various promotional activities planned throughout the Pass the Ball and Trophy Tour, as the trophy travels across multiple cities including Delhi, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Bangalore, Trivandrum and host city Chennai, before visiting districts throughout the state of Tamil Nadu. 

The Pass the Ball and Trophy Tour aims to create an electrifying atmosphere, building anticipation among hockey fans and driving support for the Indian Men’s Hockey Team. 

The Asian Champions Trophy, which is produced by acclaimed trophy designer Sanjay Sharma, is handcrafted with care from a harmonious combination of brass, aluminium, and copper that has been elegantly plated with nickel and gold. Each crystal adorning the crown, as well as its exquisite design, was custom-made for the prestigious trophy, adding a one-of-a-kind touch to its grandeur.

Speaking about the event,  Dilip Tirkey said, “ Asian Champions Trophy Hockey marks an exciting milestone in our journey towards hosting a world-class tournament that showcases the best of Asian hockey. The nationwide Pass the Ball and Trophy Tour will help create awareness about the event and invoke youngsters’ love for the game.

