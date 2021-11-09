Heavy snow hits northern China, houses damaged, roads blocked

AMN/ WEB DESK

A cold wave swept across many parts of China over the last few days, bringing heavy snowfalls and plunging temperatures. Strong winds and heavy snow have hit several parts of northern China early this year, damaging houses and blocking roads.

The highest warning signal has been issued in multiple cities as snowfall broke local records in various areas. Large parts of the country, including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, and Inner Mongolia, experienced this winter’s first significant snowfall and rain on Saturday, according to the China Meteorological Administration (CMA). As per reports, Inner Mongolia autonomous region in the north has received 50 cm deep snowfall.

The CMA has warned that the cold snap and snowfall could have a “negative impact” on the country’s energy supply, agriculture, and transport infrastructure. Experts have also warned that the extreme weather is likely to worsen the situation as several regions have already been grappling with surging fuel prices and power shortages in recent months. The 2022 winter Olympic Games will take place a few months from now in Beijing, a city that is generally considered to have dry weather with less snow and rain in early winters. But an incoming storm could bring potentially significant snowfall to the region with less than 100 days to the games.