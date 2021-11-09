India, China harden positions on LAC row
Bangladesh govt raises prices of diesel, kerosene by 15 Taka per litre
Haryana govt notifies State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020; To come into force from Jan 15, 2022
France to help India in advanced military technologies
Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan to be held in New Delhi on Nov 10
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Nov 2021 08:38:38      انڈین آواز

Heavy snow hits northern China, houses damaged, roads blocked

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

A cold wave swept across many parts of China over the last few days, bringing heavy snowfalls and plunging temperatures. Strong winds and heavy snow have hit several parts of northern China early this year, damaging houses and blocking roads.

The highest warning signal has been issued in multiple cities as snowfall broke local records in various areas. Large parts of the country, including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, and Inner Mongolia, experienced this winter’s first significant snowfall and rain on Saturday, according to the China Meteorological Administration (CMA). As per reports, Inner Mongolia autonomous region in the north has received 50 cm deep snowfall.

The CMA has warned that the cold snap and snowfall could have a “negative impact” on the country’s energy supply, agriculture, and transport infrastructure. Experts have also warned that the extreme weather is likely to worsen the situation as several regions have already been grappling with surging fuel prices and power shortages in recent months. The 2022 winter Olympic Games will take place a few months from now in Beijing, a city that is generally considered to have dry weather with less snow and rain in early winters. But an incoming storm could bring potentially significant snowfall to the region with less than 100 days to the games.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

T-20 World Cup: India beat Namibia by nine wickets in Dubai; England to take on New Zealand in first semifinal tomorrow

AMN WorldCupIn ICC T20 World Cup 2021, India beat Namibia by nine wickets in Dubai last night when India ma ...

President’s Cup shooting championship: Manu Bhaker and Javad Foroughi win air pistol mixed team gold

AMN Manu Bhaker in partnership with Olympic champion Javad Foroughi of Iran won the mixed air pistol gold i ...

Lakshya Sen & Kidambi Srikanth’s campaign at Hylo Open Super 500 Badminton Championship ends in semifinals

AMN Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth's campaign at Hylo Open Super 500 Badminton Champions ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz